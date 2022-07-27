CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Clark County offices and departments will be closed to the public on Monday, August 1 to allow employees to attend the funeral of Clark County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Matthew Yates.

Yates was killed in the line of duty Sunday in a Clark County mobile home on July 24. The 41-year-old deputy was responding to an incident at the home when he was shot. He was later taken to Miami Valley Hospital where he died.

The August 1 closure affects Clark County offices and departments inside the Clark County Common Pleas Court, Clark County Municipal Court, Clark County Juvenile Court, A.B. Graham Building, Clark County Dog Shelter, Clark County Solid Waste District campus, the Department of Job and Family Services campus and the Springview Government Center campus.

A visitation for Yates will be held from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, July 31 at First Christian Church located at 3638 Middle Urbana Road.

The funeral service will be held at noon Monday at the church. The deputy will be laid to rest at Ferncliff Cemetery.

For more information on funeral arrangements, click here.