Clark County monitoring positive virus case at Springview Government Center

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Board of Clark County Commissioners is monitoring a positive case of COVID-19 at the Springview Government Center.

The Community and Economic Development and Personnel departments, located on the first floor at Springview, will be closed until further notice. Other departments will remain open to serve the public, including the Clark County Utilities Office.

The Ohio State University Extension Office will be closed until 11 a.m. on July 6.

The positive case has been reported to the Clark County Combined Health District and contract tracing will be performed to alert individuals who may have been exposed to the virus. The employee has been isolated and will remain under surveillance for 14 days.

“The health and safety of our staff and our customers is our number one priority,” said Clark County Administrator Jenny Hutchinson. “We’ll work with the health district to ensure we follow all responsible restart guidelines before reopening the departments.”

The Community and Economic Development department can be reached during normal business hours by calling 937-521-2160 or by emailing communitydevelopment@clarkcountyohio.gov.

Documents can be placed in the drop box outside the breezeway door and money can be placed in the secure Utilities drop box.

The Personnel department can be reached by calling 937-521-2000 or emailing HR@clarkcountyohio.gov.