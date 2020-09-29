Clark County Juvenile Court to launch program for at-risk children

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — The Clark County Juvenile Court is working with the Clark County Department of Job and Family Services to launch a program designed to address the needs of critically at-risk children who are involved in both the child welfare and juvenile justice systems.



The Dually Involved Youth program will launch with a live event to be held online at the Clark County Juvenile Court Facebook page at noon Thursday, Oct. 1.

The court was one of two counties in Ohio awarded a grant by the Ohio Supreme Court to develop the initiative.



“We are grateful for the opportunity provided by the Ohio Supreme Court and the collaboration of our many community partners to develop an initiative for this critically at risk group of youth,” said Clark County Juvenile Court Judge Katrine Lancaster. “Our success will provide a safer and healthier community.”