Clark County Sheriff’s Office issues Missing Adult Alert for 81-year-old man

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to locate a missing 81-year-old man.

James O’Connor was last believed to possibly be at his home in Moorefield Township on March 3 around 8 a.m. All of his belongings, including his cellphone, were left at his residence.

His car was found unoccupied on Eagle City Road in Clark County.

James is described as a white man, stands 5’05, weighs roughly 136 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabout is asked to call the Clark County Sheriff’s Office at 937-328-2560.