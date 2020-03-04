CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to locate a missing 81-year-old man.
James O’Connor was last believed to possibly be at his home in Moorefield Township on March 3 around 8 a.m. All of his belongings, including his cellphone, were left at his residence.
His car was found unoccupied on Eagle City Road in Clark County.
James is described as a white man, stands 5’05, weighs roughly 136 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information on his whereabout is asked to call the Clark County Sheriff’s Office at 937-328-2560.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Clark County Sheriff’s Office issues Missing Adult Alert for 81-year-old man
- VIDEO: Homeowner uses automatic sprinkler to deter thieves
- At least 25 killed after tornadoes strike Middle Tennessee
- Is there a recall on your vehicle? Feds want you to check, for your own safety
- US appeals court says Ohio inmates don’t get extra vote time