Clark County issues boil advisory for Lawrenceville water district starting Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — The Clark County Utilities Department is advising customers in the Lawrenceville water district to boil their drinking water on Monday, April 19 due to water infrastructure repairs being performed by the village of North Hampton.

Clark County Utilities customers in Lawrenceville will be without water for several hours beginning Monday at 8 a.m. Once water is restored, customers are being advised to boil their drinking water. The advisory is expected to be in effect from Monday morning until Tuesday afternoon.

The boil advisory is expected to affect about 100 customers in Lawrenceville. Customers in other areas of the Clark County Utilities water system are not affected and do not need to boil their water.

Customers in the affected areas should:

Fill a pot with water

Heat the water until bubbles come quickly from the bottom of the pot to the top.

Keep heating the water for one more minute.

Turn off the heat source and let the water cool.

Pour water into a clean, sanitized container with a cover for storage.

Customers should use boiled water that has cooled or bottled water for:

Drinking.

Brushing teeth.

Washing fruits and vegetables.

Preparing food and baby formula.

Making ice.

Giving to pets.

For current boil advisory status, call 937-521-2150, option 2.