CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Clark County is hosting a resource fair to help citizens get a fresh start on Wednesday.

On Sept. 27, Clark County is hosting a “Fair Chance Wednesday” resource fair for people with prior convictions.

The fair will feature organizations that provide support with employment, health, housing, education and more.

It will be held at the Recovery X Gym located at 1101 E. High St. in Springfield from 1 to 3 p.m.

Those who attend and are on parole can get $20 off their monthly supervision fee.