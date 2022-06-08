CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Just after 5 p.m. Wednesday, the first tornado was spotted on the ground just north of Brookville near the Darke and Preble county line.

An hour and half later, the storm was moving east at 35 mph into Clark County. Springfield residents were looking for shelter as the tornado rolled through.

“It was the scariest, loudest thing I ever heard,” Brooke Butler said.

Around 6:40 p.m., Butler was with her fiancee at the Marathon Station on Troy Road just northwest of Springfield. That’s when alerts on their phones started to sound and they saw the tornado, that just crossed over from Miami County.

“The second I saw it touch, I drove home as fast as I could,” Butler said. “I went into our basement, made sure our dogs and cat were with us. Before we knew it, we felt rumbles all around us.”

That tornado had just shredded sections of the Meijer Distribution Center in Tipp City and overturned cars. The National Weather Service says it takes 120 mph winds to do that.

“Terrifed,” Butler said when the tornado touched down in her neighborhood. “I was on the phone with my step-mom crying. I didn’t know what to think. I didn’t know if our house was okay.”

Butler’s house seems to be okay, but her fence was destroyed and trees on her property are snapped.

She said her neighbor’s house was not as lucky as it was hit hard with glass everywhere. Throughout the neighborhood, lines are down and some trees are uprooted.

Just as fast as the tornado hit, it was gone. Clearing the Springfield area by 6:50 p.m. Ten minutes of terror.

“It was really fast,” Butler said. “Just loud rumbles, and before I knew it, it was just gone. All this damage just happened so fast.”

Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.