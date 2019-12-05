Clark County health officials issue warning after latest vaping-related illness

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The CDC reports as of November 20 they had 2,290 cases of lung injury related to vaping. That number grew by one in Clark County as the Combined Health District reported their first confirmed case of pulmonary illness related to vaping.

Clark County Health officials are now urgently encouraging people to pay attention to their smoking habits or the habits of their loved ones to stop the statistics from growing into an epidemic.

“There’s never been a better time to quit smoking because there’s never been more resources,” said Charles Patterson, the Clark County Health Commissioner.

“This is something that is hitting home right here in the Miami Valley,” said Patterson of the latest confirmed illness.

Clark County health officials are only confirming that the victim is an adult.

This brings the number of vaping related illness cases to 75 in the state of Ohio. According to the latest health statistics, more than 92 percent of these cases result in hospitalization.

“If you have to get hospitalized and have thousands of dollars a day in hospital bills then we determine this is pretty serious,” said Patterson

Patterson says the Health District is working to combat these serious issues and statistics with educational materials and community resources.

“Each of our communities has local resources where folks are able to take a cessation class in many cases for little to no cost. They can get in and work through those addictions that they have,” Patterson explained.

But Patterson also says the strongest persuasion against using these vaping materials could come from those closest to the smoker.

“If they love [them], they can talk to them and they can plead with them about extending their life by quitting smoking and going to one of the many programs that’s available in our communities to help,” said Patterson.

For more information on Clark County’s smoking and vaping resources, click here.

