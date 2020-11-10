Clark County health officials ‘overwhelmed’ with COVID-19 cases

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 11, 2020 file photo, a technician prepares COVID-19 coronavirus patient samples for testing at a laboratory in New York’s Long Island. Wide scale testing is a critical part of tracking and containing infectious diseases. But the U.S. effort has been plagued by a series of missteps, including accuracy problems with the test kits the CDC sent to other labs and bureaucratic hurdles that slowed the entrance of large, private sector labs. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Clark County Combined Health District said on Tuesday that they are overwhelmed by an increasing number of positive COVID-19 cases

CCCHD said the department is receiving upwards of 80 positive cases a day, according to a press release. As of Nov. 9, over 300 positive cases still need to be called and interviewed.

The health department said information packets will be sent to individuals with positive cases to help manage the backlog.

“Taking responsibility for your own health by leaving any place where masking/social distancing is not occurring as well as not hosting or attending parties is going to be crucial in reducing the number of new cases.” said Charles Patterson, health commissioner of the Clark County Combined Health District.

CCCHD asks that if you test positive, please isolate yourself and notify your close contacts. This will lessen the spread and help the health department.