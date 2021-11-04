CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Clark County Combined Health District (CCCHD) said Thursday it has been awarded $42,000 in federal traffic safety funding for the 2022 fiscal year by the Ohio Department of Public Safety’s (ODPS) Ohio Traffic Safety Office (OTSO).

“Partnerships are crucial to the success of any safety effort and we are committed to working with community and state partners to address traffic safety concerns in Clark County,” said Leslie Stine, Safe Communities Coalition Coordinator for Clark County.

The CCCHD said it has identified seatbelt usage, excessive speed, and public awareness of traffic safety is impacting the safety and welfare of the citizens of Clark County. The money will be used to work with local businesses, schools, and law enforcement agencies to educate the community on the proper use of seat belts and the importance of maintaining safe speeds while on the roadways. The health department said these efforts will raise awareness about traffic safety measures and the impact they have on saving lives.

For more information about OTSO and statewide efforts to improve safety on Ohio’s roadways visit the OSHP website.