Clark County health commissioner urges community to follow stay-at-home advisory

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Clark County residents will be asked to stay home for 28 days starting Sunday. Health officials here say staying home is desperately needed to bring down cases of COVID-19.

Clark County Combined Health District reports nearly 500 cases in just one week, and 33 deaths so far in November.

“We have never had more cases of the virus right now, we’ve never had more hospitalizations from coronavirus, and we’ve never had more deaths than we have right now,” Health Commissioner Charles Patterson said.

Patterson said along with spiking cases, their local hospital has already filled their main COVID-19 unit.

“We’re getting close to a critical point with the hospital to have the right staffing to provide the high level of care that they do every day,” Patterson said.

There are exceptions to the Stay at Home Health Advisory, like going to work or school, getting medical care, food or pharmacy services.

Some businesses are worried about the impact of the statewide curfew and advisory. Employees at Fratelli’s restaurant in Springfield said in-person dining was already slow before the advisories.

“We have already noticed later times people are just not coming out. We’re starting to slow down about 8, 8:30, when it used to be 9, especially on the weekends,” Fratelli’s Executive Chef Cade Thurman said.

Carryout has picked up during the pandemic, and with this new advisory, they’re working on ways to provide more takeout options.

“We’ve been trying to think of ways to accommodate the larger families, the larger carryout orders, so we will be putting that into our Door Dash and carryout menus very soon,” Fratelli’s Bar Manager Amy Fulton said.

Commissioner Patterson says it will be up to the community to work together to curb COVID-19. Simple steps like wearing masks, social distancing, good hand hygiene, and staying home are key to saving lives.

“Now, this is up to the people of Clark County for what they can do to slow the spread of the virus to help us out,” Patterson said.

The Clark County Combined Health Board of Health will meet next month on whether the advisory will continue. It could be renewed if COVID-19 cases don’t go down.