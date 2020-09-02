Clark County has new method for collecting excess funds from court cases

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Melissa Tuttle, the Clark County Clerk of Courts, is offering those with excess funds from old cases the opportunity to collect the money in a more efficient and effective manner.

“When foreclosure cases have excess money from the sale, it typically sits until an order on the case directs us to pay out accordingly,” Tuttle said. “Most of the time the defendant moves, does not receive the mail, understand the significance, or is embarrassed and tosses the mail.”

An Excess Funds Motion can now be filed, which will allow the person filing to be paid faster and without an attorney or third party collecting a portion of the fee.

“Our goal in the Clerk’s Office is to always serve the public and give the public the ability to claim what is lawfully their right to have,” Tuttle said.

To check on whether you might have excess funds as part of a Clark County Court case, click here.

For more information, call 937-521-1680.