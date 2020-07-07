Clark County gives update on COVID-19 response

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Clark County health officials are speaking on COVID-19 response in the area.

As of June 7, there were 772 virus cases reported to the state out of Clark County, leading to 65 hospitalizations and nine deaths. 659 are considered “Presumed Recovered” cases.

On Monday, the Clark County Combined Health District confirmed its first case of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C), believed to be associated with the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.