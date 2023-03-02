CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A fire damaged two homes near Yellow Springs on Wednesday night.

According to Inspector John Maurer with the Hustead Fire Department, the call for a house fire on West Jackson Road near Mosier Road came in around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1.

The fire reportedly started in the garage and was fully involved when crews arrived.

Maurer said the fire spread to a neighboring home, causing exterior damage.

There was only one person home at the time of the fire and they reportedly made it out safely, however, some pets did not.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.