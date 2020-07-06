Clark County finds West Nile Virus in local mosquitoes

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — The Clark County Combined Health District (CCCHD) collected mosquitoes from the Park Layne area and found that some tested positive for West Nile Virus.

CCCHD is trapping mosquitoes throughout the county and submitting those samples to the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) as part of our Vector-Borne Disease program.

Health Department officials say that West Nile Virus is most commonly spread by infected mosquitoes and can lead to severe fever, encephalitis or meningitis.

The northern house mosquito is the most common spreader of WNV in Ohio. Mosquitoes become infected after feeding on infected birds, and can then pass it on to people that they feed on.

Officials say that approximately 80 percent of people who are infected with WNV will not show any symptoms at all, but there is no way to know in advance if symptoms will develop or not.

Those who do develop symptoms usually do so between three to 14 days after they are bitten by the infected mosquito.

The CCCHD said it is alerting the local medical community to facilitate quicker human diagnosis of West Nile Virus.