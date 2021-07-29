Clark County finds 2nd mosquito sample with West Nile Virus

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2016, file photo, a female Aedes aegypti mosquito acquires a blood meal on the arm of a researcher at the Biomedical Sciences Institute in the Sao Paulo’s University in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The Aedes aegypti mosquito is behind the large outbreaks of Zika virus in Latin America and the […]

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A second mosquito sample collected in Clark County has tested positive for the West Nile Virus.

The Clark County Combined Health District (CCCHD) collected the sample from the northeast side of Springfield. The previous sample was collected from the Catawba area. Both samples were submitted to the Ohio Department of Health’s Vector-Borne Disease program.

Public Health officials say the best way to avoid the West Nile Virus infection is to prevent mosquito bites by following the AVOID, PLAN, STOP technique.

AVOID:

Apply repellents on exposed skin registered with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Wear long sleeves and pants or consider staying indoors as much as possible

PLAN:

If traveling, check ahead of time for travel advisories, and plan accordingly

Have EPA approved mosquito repellent and longs pants and shirts available to avoid bites

Do outside activities at times when mosquito activity is less

STOP:

Get rid of mosquito breeding sites by emptying or treating any standing water on your property (even small amounts of standing water can be a breeding site for mosquitos)

Make sure screens on windows and doors are free of holes or rips. You may also opt to utilize air conditioning instead of open windows if possible

For more information call 937-390-5600 or click here.