CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — All the children who were hospitalized following Tuesday’s deadly school bus crash in Clark County have been released, according to Northwestern Local Schools.

On Tuesday, Aug. 22, a school bus went off the road after attempting to evade an oncoming minivan that had crossed the center line. The school bus overturned and one of the 52 children on board was killed in the crash.

Of the 52 children, 23 were transported to area hospitals either by ambulance or personal means. One child sustained serious injuries while the other 22 were in non-life-threatening condition.

According to a Facebook post by the school district, all of the children have since been released from the hospital.

“It is not our policy or protocol to release medical information about students. However, we believe that all students have been released from the hospitals. Northwestern Strong!” said the post.

On Friday, Aug. 25, students returned to school for the first time since the crash.

Northwestern Local Schools said that administrators from around the county as well as members of the Clark County Sheriff’s Office accompanied the students on the buses.

A post by the district said, “It was awesome to have extra people on hand to welcome our students back to school today!”