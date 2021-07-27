Clark County Fair warns visitors after 2 people attacked in parking lot

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Clark County 4-H is alerting people to be vigilant while at the fairgrounds after two people were attacked in the parking lot Monday night.

Dean Blair, the executive direction of the Clark County Fair, said the park will be putting extra light in dark areas and that there will be extra officers on patrol now.

Organizers are urging visitors to keep their eyes and ears open, and to report any suspicious activity to deputies on patrol.

This is a developing story and WDTN.com will update it when new information is available.