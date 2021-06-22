Clark County extending mobile vaccine clinics, aiming for 50 percent vaccination rate

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – After initially planning to end their mobile vaccine clinic in June, the Clark County Combined Health District has decided to extend their community visits in hopes of getting more residents vaccinated.

“Because of its continued popularity and the fact that we have seen a sustained, consistent response week after week, we have decided to continue that through the end of July in an effort to give as many folks an opportunity to get vaccinated as possible,” said Nate Smith, communications coordinator for the Health District.

Smith said on an average Tuesday, 20 to 30 community members show up to get vaccinated at the mobile clinics, with more than 130 people getting vaccinated since the clinics began five weeks ago. He said the significance of making the vaccine easily accessible for community members now, while cases are falling, is critical, because it could make a difference in the coming months.

“While we have seen a decreased number of hospitalizations and cases in Clark County, we do have some of these variants of concern, the Delta variant being one,” Smith explained. “And so there is some level of concern over a reemergence of cases…and so we’re really just trying to combat a surge in the fall and winter.”

The best feature of the clinics said Smith, is their convenience, as they are free, take just a few minutes, and don’t require an appointment.

“We’re here and we’re visible and we want again, to make it as convenient as possible for people to get their vaccine.”

With 49.6 percent of Clark County’s eligible population already taking their first dose of the vaccine, the Health District said the mobile clinics are part of their initiative to help the community reach a 50 percent vaccination rate. As a result, Smith said they will re-evaluate if they will continue mobile clinics beyond July. To find Clark County vaccination sites and the mobile clinic schedule, click here.