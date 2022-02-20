CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN)– Clark County Combined Health District has seen a significant drop in COVID-cases this week but is encouraging residents to not let their guards down regarding safety protocols.

“Yes all of us are tired and want to be done but we still need to be sure that we’re protecting those people at great risk from COVID-19,” said CCCHD Health Commissioner Charles Patterson.

The state is currently experiencing a steep-downward trend in COVID-cases and hospitalizations. However, the CCCHD warns we’re not out of the woods yet.

“It’s still at rates that 2-or-3 months ago we would’ve been appalled at,” said Patterson. “But since we’re coming off that high, some folks are feeling a little too secure right now.”

From February 1st to February 14th, Clark County has seen a 75-percent decline in COVID-cases and a 65-percent drop in COVID-hospitilizations. Patterson hopes spring may be a fresh start for residents but not without some precautions kept in place.

“We are certainly happy that the case counts are coming down, that hospitalizations are coming down, but we still need a couple more weeks to really get down to a place to feel more comfortable going out and interacting with other folks.”

The coronavirus dashboard shows over 61-percent of all Ohioans have started the vaccination process.