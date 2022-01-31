CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Clark County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) is urging residents to begin preparing for an anticipated winter weather storm event that could affect the Miami Valley starting Wednesday.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for several counties in the Miami Valley including: Clark, Champaign, Greene, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Shelby and Wayne counties. The National Weather said the Winter Storm Watch will go into effect Wednesday, February 2 at 5 p.m. through Friday morning.

Heavy accumulations of snow is possible – four to six inches – and ice of two-tenths to four-tenths of an inch. NWS said power outages and tree damage are likely because of the ice, and travel “could be nearly impossible.”

“Make a family emergency plan, update your emergency supply kit and watch the forecast from trusted sources,” said Clark County EMA Director Michelle Clements-Pitstick. “We urge residents to begin preparations as soon as possible to keep their families safe if we’re faced with future interruptions later this week.”

Clark County EMA gave these tips to residents to help them prepare for possible extreme weather:

Avoid travel, if possible, and listen to local updates for the latest road conditions. If you must be on the road, make sure you have an emergency supply kit with food, water and blankets in your car

During power outages, portable generators can be used to help restore power. Do not use portable generators inside your house or garage or near doors, vents, windows or sleeping areas

Make sure your phone and other electronics are fully charged in case you lose power. Having a battery powered or crank handle NOAA weather radio can help keep you updated on the current conditions

Make sure you have the proper supplies, including rock salt or pet-friendly chemical product to melt ice on walkways, snow shovels and other snow removal equipment

For more winter weather tips, you can visit ready.gov.