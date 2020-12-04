Clark County EMA to host free mask distribution events

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Clark County Emergency Management Agency will be hosting two free mask distribution events next week to slow the spread of COVID-19 in its communities.

CCEMA said the first event will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9 at the Upper Valley Mall parking lot, 1475 Upper Valley Pike, Springfield.  An EMA truck will be in the parking lot.

The second event will be held from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10 at the former Kroger parking lot, 1822 S. Limestone Street in Springfield.

For more information, call 937-521-2031 or 937-521-2176.

