Clark County EMA to host free mask distribution events

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Xenia Community Schools said Friday it will deliver meals to students during the closure of buildings.

The district said beginning Monday, December 7, XCS cafeteria staff will team up with district bus drivers to deliver meals along normal routes throughout the district. “We are excited to be able to bring meals directly to students in their neighborhoods, ensuring that they receive a nutritious breakfast and lunch while school is in session,” said Gabe Lofton, Superintendent. “Service will take place on every regular school day, and all XCS students, from our youngest preschooler to seniors at the high school, are eligible.” Xenia schools said throughout the coming closure, families will be able to take advantage of meal deliveries to their neighborhoods but should note that some stops may be shifted slightly due to safety concerns. A schedule with estimated delivery times and locations will be posted online as soon as it is available, but it is anticipated that routes will begin at approximately 10:00 a.m. and take two to two and a half hours to complete. Students who do not normally ride the bus may choose any stop that is convenient for them, based on location and time. The district said every student is eligible to receive meals and families do not need to order ahead of time, but they must provide student ID numbers for each student (PreK-12) receiving meals at the time of delivery. XCS staff will be wearing masks and taking other safety precautions and students and/or family members who come to pick up meals are also required to wear masks. The district said this is a change from previously announced plans, which asked families to pick up meals at their regular building. This change is designed to make meals more readily accessible for all XCS students, regardless of transportation concerns. For further information and updates, please visit www.XeniaSchools.org.