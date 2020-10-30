Clark County EMA to distribute masks in Springfield, Bethel Twp.

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Clark County Emergency Management Agency will be distributing free masks to residents Oct. 30, 31 and Nov. 2.

The times and locations for the distributions include:

3 to 5 p.m., Friday, Oct. 30, Springview Government Center, 3130 E. Main St., Springfield.

3 to 5 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 31, Bethel Twp. Fire Department, 3333 Lake Road, Medway.

1 to 3 p.m., Monday, Nov. 2, Former Kroger Parking Lot, 1822 S. Limestone St., Springfield.

Governor Mike DeWine said on October 22 Clark County has been moved to the “watch-list” for counties who are at risk of moving to Level 4 – Purple on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System due to the spread of COVID-19. The county is currently listed as Level 3 – Red.

The City of Springfield and Clark County recently spent $20,000 in CARES Act funding to provide masks to local residents and organizations.

“Wearing a mask and maintaining social distancing is the most important thing you can do to slow the spread of COVID-19,” said EMA Director Michelle Clements-Pitstick. “We want to make sure we can get these masks into the hands of as many residents as possible.”

County said the EMA is planning future mask giveaway events. For more information and a list of participating agencies, follow the Clark County Facebook page.