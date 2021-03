CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Clark County EMA will be hosting mask distributions on Wednesday, March 10 and Thursday, March 11.

The agency said they will be available from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at the former Kroger parking lot on South Limestone Street.

Masks will also be available at the Southern Village Shopping Center from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

On Thursday, distribution will run from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Burnett Plaza Shopping Center.

Families will receive a box of 50 disposable masks.