Clark County downgraded to Level 2, Montgomery County remains at Level 3 on state advisory map

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Clark County has been downgraded to a Level 2 on the state’s Public Health Advisory System while Montgomery County remains at Level 3.

There were fewer red Level 3 counties noted on the map on July 30 but Governor DeWine noted during his Thursday news conference that more rural counties are turning from a yellow Level 1 to an orange Level 2, meaning spread continues to take place.

DeWine called on two examples in Montgomery County where the virus was inadvertently spread to those around them.

In one instance, one person passed the virus to six family members. Four of the six were hospitalized and one died. Another case involves an 18-year-old who was taking care of her two younger siblings while their mother was hospitalized with coronavirus

“This virus is just vicious. It does not care who you are. We tell these stories not to embarrass anyone and not to disclose information, but rather to use these cases to illustrate that it can happen to anybody,” he said.