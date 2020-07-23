Clark County: ‘Don’t call 911’ to report mask violations

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – City of Springfield and Clark County officials have a message for the public ahead of the state-mandated mask requirement: “Don’t call 911” with mask complaints.

The announcement was made hours ahead of a statewide mandate requiring masks in public in every Ohio county and not long after the governor’s announcement that Clark County is under a red ‘Level 3’ alert on the Public Health Advisory map.

Added to Watch List:

⬆️ Allen



Upgraded to Red Alert Level 3:

⬆️ Clark

⬆️ Defiance

⬆️ Erie

⬆️ Hardin

⬆️ Henry

⬆️ Lawrence

⬆️ Marion

⬆️ Medina



Downgraded to Orange Alert Level 2:

⬇️ Butler

⬇️ Lorain

⬇️ Summit

⬇️ Wood



Removed from Watch List:

⬇️ Athens pic.twitter.com/h8PWeVRSD7 — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) July 23, 2020

“Our 911 system is in place to handle urgent medical and public safety situations when every minute counts,” said Paul Hicks, emergency services manager, City of Springfield. “Reporting the non-wearing of masks or face coverings does not rise to the level of an emergency situation, so we’re asking the public to keep that in mind as the Governor’s mandate goes into effect.”

However, officials also remind citizens that gatherings of more than 10 people remain prohibited under the governor’s order and the public should continue to practice social distancing until further notice.

Those with questions about masks and social distancing are asked to call the Clark County Combined Health District at 937-390-5600.