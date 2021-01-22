Clark County Dog Shelter to close to the public until Feb. 1

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Clark County dog shelter resumes adoptions

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — The Clark County Dog Shelter, 5201 Urbana Road, will be closed to the public from Friday, Jan. 22 until Feb. 1 due to staffing issues within the facility.

Clark County said the dog shelter will be performing redemptions by appointment only. Adoptions will be placed on hold during the closure, however, some dogs may be transferred to the Clark County SPCA.

Dogs currently housed at the shelter will be cared for by available staff during the closure. For more information or to make a redemption appointment, call 937-521-2140. The Dog Shelter will not be selling 2021 dog tag licenses at this time.

To purchase dog licenses and find a list of other participating locations log on to the website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS