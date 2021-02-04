Clark County deputy, neighbor pull man from burning home Wednesday night

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Clark County Sheriff’s deputies were sent to a house fire on Gordon Road in Springfield late Wednesday night.

When deputies arrived, they found two people shouting into a fully engulfed home. Neighbors were yelling for the man who lived there to get out.

Deputy Andy Miller entered the burning building, and with the help of a neighbor, pulled the a man found unconscious in the hallway to safety. The man did wake up while the deputies were at the scene, his current condition is unknown.

Authorities said there was one additional person who was inside the home, they suffered minor lacerations.

