Clark County delays opening of 911 Communication Center until 2022

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Clark County has postponed the opening of its new 911 Communications Center until 2022 due to several unforeseen issues.

The issues include a supply chain shortage and vendor availability.

“We’re working as hard as we can to update our infrastructure to get the 911 Communications Center operational as quickly as possible,” said Jenny Hutchinson, the Clark County administrator.

The county plans to use the $5 million, 7,000-square-foot facility as a dispatch center, office and as a training space managed by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

Major Chris Clark, with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, said that there will be no disruption in public safety as a result of the delay.

