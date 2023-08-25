DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — 911 communication centers provide a critical role in helping the community in times of a crisis.

Now, Clark County’s new center will always be linked with two deputies who made the ultimate sacrifice to keep people safe, dying in the line of duty almost a decade apart.

The center broke ground in 2020 but did not service the community until March of this year.

Authorities say it was worth wait, as it has state of the art equipment and backup systems to ensure it is always operational.

Throughout today’s dedication, the focus was on the deputies who lost their lives in the line of duty.

The center is now known as the Suzanne Hopper 911 Communications Center. Hopper was killed in the line of duty in 2011 after responding to a trailer park for a report of shots fired. She was known for her unwavering dedication to serving her community.

The 911 training room will be named after Deputy Matthew Yates. Yates lost his life in the line of duty on July 24, 2022, while responding to a call for shots fired near Springfield.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said he felt it was very fitting to name the 911 center after Hopper and Yates.

“A center that’s dedicated to saving lives is being named after Deputy Yates and Deputy Hopper, who worked hard every day during their careers to protect us and protect people in the county,” DeWine said. “I think it’s appropriate. It’s the right thing to do. Frankly, I wanted to be here just to be part of this.”

During the dedication, Sheriff Deborah Burchett credited the 911 center workers for their efforts during a deadly school bus crash earlier this week.