Clark County dealing with ‘malware activity’ and asks for patience

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Clark County said Friday it recently detected and is responding to malware activity on our computer network.

The county said as soon as the malware was discovered it began working to investigate, restore operations and determine the effects of the incident. The county is working with nationally-recognized third-party cybersecurity consultants and law enforcement to assist with the matter.

Clark County said there is no evidence that information has been compromised at this time and the situation is being monitored.

The safety and security of the public and employees remains the top priority, according to the county and the effort to work through this cyber incident is ongoing.

Clark County said it will be able to provide updates as the investigation proceeds. Clark county told WDTN.com 911 service is not affected, but teams are still working to determine exactly what systems are impacted and how this may affect those seeking to do business with the county.

