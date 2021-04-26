Clark County creates task force for future fairgrounds development

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — The Clark County Fairgrounds Strategic Planning Task Force has officially been named, bringing three community members and two county officials into the fold.

“The Fairgrounds is the most important gathering place in this county, and we want to ensure its ongoing vitality with sound planning and collaboration,” said Clark County Commission President Melanie Flax Wilt. “The results will create a foundation from which we can invest in our fairgrounds to ensure it remains a special place for future generations of Clark Countians.”

Angi Kaverman, John Maurer and Sasha Rittenhouse will serve as the community members on the task force. Melanie Flax Wilt and Clark County Administrator Jenny Hutchinson will serve in an administrative role.

County officials say that the task force plans to host its first meeting later this week.