Clark County continues virtual operations amid pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — The Board of Clark County Commissioners announced Friday it will continue with virtual operations until further notice due to rising cases throughout the county.

This means that meetings ill continue to be held via Zoom and details will be posted at clarkcountyohio.gov.

Though government buildings are temporarily closed to the public, many departments are still reporting to work depending on policy. Residents of Clark County are asked to continue using online or phone services but can schedule appointments with departments as needed.

For more information, log on to clarkcountyohio.gov or follow the Clark County, Ohio Facebook page.

