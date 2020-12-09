Clark County commits $3 million to improve broadband internet access

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Board of Clark County Commissioners has committed nearly $3 million to improve high-speed broadband internet access in rural areas.

The county said this is part of a multi-phase project that will begin next year. The first phase of the project will construct an additional 61 miles of infrastructure and expand broadband infrastructure to about 415 households in Clark County.

According to a release, nearly five percent of the county’s population does not have access to high-speed broadband internet.

“Access to high-speed internet has become essential for rural families in today’s economy,” said Clark County Commission President Melanie Flax Wilt. “Rural residents are workers, students, businesses and consumers, and technology is a great equalizer that will allow our rural communities to prosper.”

The project, made possible through CARES Act funding, was approved at Wednesday’s commission meeting and is expected to be completed by the end of 2021.