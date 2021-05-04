Clark County Combined Health District resumes offering J&J vaccine

In this March 6, 2021, file photo, boxes stand next vials of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Clark County Combined Health District (CCCHD) will be offering the Johnson and Johnson vaccine on Thursdays at the former JCPenney clinic.

CCCHD said the vaccine will also be offered at various community clinics like the one at Young’s Jersey Dairy on Saturday, May 8 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. CCCHD will be offering a choice of Pfizer or Johnson and Johnson to participants.

Young’s Jersey Dairy will provide a free scoop of ice cream to everyone who gets vaccinated.

“The Johnson and Johnson vaccine has proven to be safe and effective, and we are excited to have another vaccine option available for the community,” said Charles Patterson, Clark County Health Commissioner.

Johnson and Johnson will continue to be available at community clinics. Visit the calendar at www.ccchd.com for clinic information, or call (937) 717-2439 for information and to schedule an appointment.