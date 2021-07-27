Clark County Combined Health District recognized for response during pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Staff members from the Clark County Combined Health District were formally recognized for sustained efforts to keep the public safe and informed during the coronavirus pandemic.

The City of Springfield proclaimed Tuesday, July 20, 2021, Clark County Combined Health District Staff Appreciation Day during a regular meeting of the Springfield City Commission.

“In the face of unprecedented challenges,” CCCHD staff have demonstrated “strength, leadership and expertise,” the proclamation read.

According to the release, guidance provided by CCCHD staff to medical professionals, businesses and citizens helped them make more informed decisions on how best to protect themselves and their families for, “the best possible outcomes.”

The city said CCCHD staff “stepped up and became experts” on COVID-19 and should be commended additionally for establishing coronavirus testing centers; distributing personal protective equipment; and implementing an “impressive” countywide vaccination center, the proclamation read.

The proclamation also notes CCCHD’s recent National Accreditation issued May 14 by the Public Health Accreditation Board for an ongoing “commitment to accountability, communications, transparency and the capacity to deliver essential public health services during a time when these efforts were most needed.”

Springfield City Commissioner David Estrop concluded the presentation Tuesday by urging citizens to “recognize the efforts of health district staff who continue to provide excellent service to all residents of the Clark County community.”