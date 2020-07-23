Clark County Combined Health District plans to enforce mask mandate

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Governor Mike DeWine’s statewide mask mandate is now in effect. Everyone in Ohio will be required to wear a mask in public places.

Clark County is now at a red level 3 on the state’s Public Health Advisory map. Springfield City and Clark County officials are asking citizens not to call 911 to report violations. There, the masks mandate will be enforced by the Clark County Combined Health District.

Added to Watch List:

⬆️ Allen



Upgraded to Red Alert Level 3:

⬆️ Clark

⬆️ Defiance

⬆️ Erie

⬆️ Hardin

⬆️ Henry

⬆️ Lawrence

⬆️ Marion

⬆️ Medina



Downgraded to Orange Alert Level 2:

⬇️ Butler

⬇️ Lorain

⬇️ Summit

⬇️ Wood



Removed from Watch List:

⬇️ Athens pic.twitter.com/h8PWeVRSD7 — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) July 23, 2020

The mask mandate now stands for everyone in the state 10 years and older when they are in indoor spaces that are not a private residence and outside when social distancing is not possible.

Officials in Clark County said education will be the first step to enforce the policy.

“It’s all about making sure people understand how that impacts them how it potentially impacts their customers and employees,” said Charles Patterson, Health Commissioner of the Clark County Combined Health District.

Anyone with concerns about compliance is asked to forward their complaints to their local health district.

“We would encourage people not to call 911 for something like a mask issue. We know most of this is going to be policed by business owners,” Patterson said.

Local residents have mixed emotions about the policy. Those who are for it say it’s best for the economy.

“If this is the least we can do to keep businesses open and keep all of these small businesses open then I’m here for it. I’m all for it,” John Kelly said.

“We care about the small businesses in the area and I think it’s one way that allows us to keep the stores open and keep the restaurants open and to kind of keep the downtown economy and the booming and momentum we have right now going,” said Kelcie Webster.

“I don’t love wearing a mask either but it’s one of those things we’re all doing because we respect our neighbors our co-workers and our families and that slows the spread of the disease for all of us,” Patterson added.