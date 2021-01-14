Clark County announces Phase 1B vaccination plans

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) ─ As a part of Ohio’s Phase 1B vaccination efforts, the Clark County Combined Health District (CCCHD) and the Clark County Emergency Management Agency are working together to start by the week of Jan. 19.

Starting Tuesday, Jan. 19, Clark County residents ages 80 and over can be vaccinated at the following places, by appointment only:

Upper Valley Mall — Clark County Combined Health District and Mercy Health — Visit www.ccchd.com or call 937-717-2439 for more information.

Rocking Horse Community Health Center — Rocking Horse patients are priority — Call 937-525-4521 to schedule an appointment.

The New Carlisle Community Health Center — Check Facebook for updates on when phone lines will be available.

Springfield-area Kroger pharmacy locations — Kroger customers are encouraged to visit www.kroger.com/ohiocovidvaccine or to call 866-211-5320 to schedule an appointment. Helping will be active Jan. 16.

CCCHD said that due to vaccines being in short supply, their allocation is expected to be 1,800 as the state begin vaccinating the Phase 1B population. There are currently 5,600 Clark County residents ages 80 and up.

“We are working very hard to make sure everyone who wants a vaccine in Clark County will be able to get a vaccine,” said Clark County Health Commissioner Charles Patterson. “Please be patient as we begin this massive endeavor.”