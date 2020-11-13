Clark County announces emergency pop-up COVID testing site as cases overwhelm the health department

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN ) — Clark County is holding an emergency pop-up COVID testing site on Sunday in the parking lot of Springfield High School.

From 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. they believe about 1,000 tests will be administered with the help of the Ohio National Guard to relieve pressure on the county’s overrun testing sites.

Charles Patterson, Clark County’s health commissioner, said right now many testing sites have a waiting period of three to five days. The Clark County Combined Health District is also reporting around 80 new cases a day which has overwhelmed their health department and contact tracers.

Patterson says Halloween could have contributed to this increase.

“We need to understand that a couple of weeks ago on the 31st of October it was a Saturday night, it was Halloween, there were lots of parties and get-togethers and now we’re seeing [the increase],” he said.

Making more tests available is a step towards slowing the spread, but it doesn’t guarantee protection from the virus.

“It’s a fallacy [to think] ‘I was tested and I’m negative.’ You were negative when you were tested [but] you could have been exposed prior to that and you didn’t have enough virus built up in your system to be able to test positive. So later that day you can become positive,” explained Patterson.

Patterson says with another major, American holiday around the corner getting tested needs to be a top priority for safety reasons.

“The more of that testing we can do before the holidays, the more we can figure out who doesn’t need to be at those holiday gatherings because they’re still within their infectious period,” he said.

For more information on Clark County testing and to pre-register for the pop-up testing, click here.