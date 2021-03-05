Clark County agencies provide free transportation to vaccine clinic

FILE – In this Jan. 5, 2021, file photo, healthcare worker receives a second Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine shot at Beaumont Health in Southfield, Mich. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Clark County Combined Health District (CCCHD) said Friday it has partnered with Clark County Springfield Transportation Coordinating Committee (TCC) and Springfield Area Transit Authority (SCAT) to provide free transportation for residents to the

COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Upper Valley Mall.

“We have a number of people in our community who wish to receive the vaccine, but have no means of transportation,” said Health Commissioner Charles Patterson. “By partnering with TCC and SCAT, we hope to eliminate this barrier for area residents so they can receive their vaccine.”

Funding for the effort is being provided by the Opportunities Industrialization Center (OIC) of Clark County and CCCHD. Residents may arrange for transportation after they make their vaccination appointment with the Health District:

Clark County residents inside the City of Springfield: Schedule transportation through SCAT Dial-A-Ride; call 937-328-7228 to schedule a ride

Clark County residents outside the City of Springfield: Arrange for transportation with the Health District directly by calling 937-717-2440

The COVID vaccine clinic is currently operating inside the Upper Valley Mall at the

former location of JCPenney.

Clark County residents 60 and older, with qualifying health conditions or occupations can click here to register for available vaccination appointments.