Clark County accepting applications for CARES funding to support families, small businesses

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Clark County Community and Economic Development Department is accepting applications from residents and businesses for emergency funding through the Clark County CARES program.

The grant funding will allow the county to provide up to $1,000 per month to qualified individuals, families or households for mortgage payments, rent, property taxes, utilities, food and other expenses incurred between March 1 through December 31 due to adverse circumstances caused by COVID-19.

Approved payments will be made from Clark County, directly to mortgage holders, landlords or utility companies on behalf of the individual, family or household requesting assistance.

Eligible small businesses and non-profits can apply for up to $15,000 to use for salaries and benefits for employees, rent and mortgage payments, utilities, business insurance and construction costs directly associated with COVID-19, including masks, hand sanitizer, gloves, partitions and more.

Clark County Administrator Jennifer Hutchinson, explained, “We know our residents have struggled greatly during this worldwide pandemic. We hope these funds can make a difference in our communities and help our residents and small business owners get back on the road to recovery.”

Applications will be available beginning Wednesday, October 14. Click here to apply.