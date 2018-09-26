Clark Co. man facing charges after shooting at vehicle from yard

Copyright by WDTN - All rights reserved

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A man was taken into custody after shooting at a vehicle from his yard late Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened along Springfield-Xenia Road around 5:15 pm.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office told 2 NEWS that a motorist was pulled over on the side of the road when the 56-year-old man shot at the car from the yard of his house.

The victim drove away from the scene and was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities conducted a search warrant at the suspect's home and he is now facing charges of Felonious Assault, Discharge of a Firearm on or Near Prohibited Premises, and Use of a Weapon While Intoxicated.