On Wednesday, Jan. 22, the Board of Clark County Commissioners approved a 2022 budget of $204.1 million, including a $53.1 million general fund.

“Thanks to the fiscal responsibility of our county departments and offices and conservative spending for the last five years, we’re in the position to increase employee salaries, invest in community infrastructure and plan for the future,” said Clark County Commission President Melanie Flax Wilt. “This budget includes technology and facilities updates to increase public access to county government, capital improvements at the courthouse and the fairgrounds, and enhanced law enforcement services.”

According to the board, about $7.5 million in carryover funds from 2020 were used to balance the general fund budget. The budget also included around $151 million in special funds, such as utilities and federal pass-through dollars.

The board said the county projects sales tax revenue to increase by 7.1 percent due to retail growth in physical and online sales in Clark County.

The budget also included about $2.7 million in capital projects for county departments and operating money for local agencies, according to the board.