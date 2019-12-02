WATCH LIVE: City officials, Premier Health unveil investment plan for northwest Dayton neighborhoods

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Officials with Premier Health and the city of Dayton are set to unveil a plan for redevelopment in the area of the former Good Samaritan Hospital site.

According to Premier Health officials, the vision plan set to be released is part of the Phoenix Next initiative, which is a collaboration between Premier Health, the city of Dayton and a community planning firm to revitalize the former Good Sam site and surrounding neighborhoods.

The Phoenix Next initiative grew from the Phoenix Project, an effort to revitalize northwest Dayton neighborhoods.

The announcement comes after several meetings to collect community input starting last year as the hospital prepared to close. The building that was the hospital is now a shell of a structure as crews work to demolish the building.

Mayor Nan Whaley and Premier Health President and CEO Mary Boosalis are expected to deliver comments during the press conference.

