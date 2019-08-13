Click or Tap to Learn about the Victims

City officials and Dayton PD to update info on Oregon District shooting

by: WDTN.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Oregon District Memorials by Phil Wiedenheft

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Leaders from the City of Dayton and the Dayton Police Department will give an update Tuesday on information regarding the Oregon District mass shooting.

A news conference is scheduled for 3 pm.

On Aug. 4, a gunman opened fire in the Oregon District, killing nine people and injuring 27 others. The FBI is involved in the investigation.

2 NEWS will air the news conference on air and online at WDTN.com and the 2 NEWS app.

