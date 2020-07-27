City of Xenia to resume water shutoffs July 29

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) — The City of Xenia will resume water service shutoffs Wednesday, July 29, if residents have not paid their past due bills by Monday, July 27, at 5 p.m.
In a statement on its website the city said that it “is not allowing for extensions or payment agreements.”
Any bill not paid for by 5 p.m. on July 27 will incur a $25 disconnect fee.
If residents pay their bill by 3 p.m. on July 29 the city said it may be able to have crews reconnect service that day. For access to the Xenia utility billing portal click here.
