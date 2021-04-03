City of Xenia to hold drive thru Easter egg hunt and bunny wave

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Xenia, along with partner organizations, will hold a drive thru Easter Egg Hunt and Bunny Wave at Shawnee Park.

Children up to age 12 and those with special needs will receive a goodie bag filled with candy and prizes. The Easter Bunny will also be at the event to wave at families as they pass through.

Families are asked not to leave their vehicles as volunteers bring bags to cars. The event begins at 10 a.m., Saturday, April 3. More information can be found here.