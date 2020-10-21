City of Xenia cancels 2020 Recreational Youth Basketball Program

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) — The City of Xenia has decided to cancel its 2020 Youth Recreational Basketball Program due to the ongoing pandemic.
In a post to its website, a spokesperson for the city said that the decision was brought about by the uncertainty of COVID-19 and state health regulations.
City staff will reevaluate the program in the coming months.
