City of Troy asks for public’s comments on proposed Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – The city wants to hear your thoughts on its second attempt to add a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) to downtown Troy.

According to our partners at Miami Valley Today, the Troy City Council will meet Monday, Feb. 8 at 6 p.m. at the Hobart Arena’s Bravo Room to discuss the proposal. Public comments will be fielded at the Monday meeting and also at the committee meeting held on Feb. 22.

The proposed DORA will be 20.6 acres with hours from noon to 10 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Alcoholic beverages purchased with the official cup can be consumed outdoors within the DORA during official hours.

If approved, city officials said we could see the DORA in action as early as April 1.