City of Trotwood to open government center offices on June 1

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Trotwood government center offices will reopen on June 1, under controlled measures.

“Protecting our citizens and employees is our first mission. Therefore, the City of Trotwood will reopen on June 1, 2020, under the following COVID-19 controlled measures,” said Trotwood City Manager Quincy E. Pope Sr.

Offices will open from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Visitors will be limited to the lobby and must make an appointment before arriving. From 8 a.m. until 9 a.m., only those 60 and older, or those with compromised health conditions, will be allowed in with an appointment.

Hand sanitizing stations will be found in each lobby for visitors to wash their hands.

Because of limited space, there is a limit of no more than five visitors in the government center.

Officials prefer that residents use online methods or drop off their utility payments at the drop box located outside of the government center.

Visitors will be requested to wear face masks.

All public meetings will be held via teleconference until further notice.